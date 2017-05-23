MISSOURI SENATOR CLAIRE MCCASKILL BACKS GRANTS FOR HEARTLAND FIRE DEPARTMENTS

When Senator Claire McCaskill first joined the Jackson County prosecutors office more than 20 years ago, she handled arson cases in Kansas City. As top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees, she’s backing legislation to extend funding for grant programs benefiting local firefighters and emergency responders. The bill just made it out of committee. The grant money has helped 14 fire departments in our region, in the past. The money is used to train, equip and give emergency personnel the resources they need to do their jobs. The Fire Grants Reauthorization Act would extend the grants through Fiscal year 2023.