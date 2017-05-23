SOUTHERN ILLINOIS OFFICIALS ARE TRYING TO FIND ANYBODY TO HELP THEM REPAIR A LEVEE

The Len Small Levee was breached more than a year ago, in January 2016. Alexander County has reportedly begged the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to step in, even though it says it can’t help. The Corps had taken that role in the past, but the county doesn’t meet federal requirements – even though there is extensive damage all over that part of southern Illinois. There’s a three-quarter mile wide gap in the levee, which lets the Mississippi River spill into the flood plain, tearing up roads and leaving people stranded. So far, a dozen farmers have volunteered to rebuild the entire levee, but the county only has enough money to pay for their fuel, and not their time. Recent damage has left 30-foot holes in the levee which need to be filled.