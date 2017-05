Citizens Electric has contracted with Dacey Resources and Extractor to inspect about 500 miles of distribution lines in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Geneviève counties for possible equipment failure. Communications Specialist Shawn Seabaugh tells KZIM KSIM that the inspections won’t interrupt the daily lives of their customers.

The inspection began on May 19th and will continue for 4-5 weeks. The Lines will be patrolled by vehicles.