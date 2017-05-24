Jackson Tears down Two Houses Hoping to Attract Businesses

Two out of the three houses on 2421 East Jackson Boulevard were torn down this week to make way for future development. President of Lorimont LTD John Kelsey tells KZIM KSIM the size of the area and what is near it

A study identified areas of growth potential in Jackson, among them the East Main Street and East Jackson Boulevard corridors. In January, the city of Jackson and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce jointly hired a retail consultant, Jen Berti, who works to find retail companies with potential to succeed in Jackson. Kelsey says No firm plans are in place, but future development is likely.