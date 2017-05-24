Police apprehend Charleston man they say hit Cape woman with car

Southeast Missourian

Police have found the man they said hit a pedestrian with a car and offered to bribe the victim not to report the incident in April. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 22-year old Dalantae Hill, of Charleston with felony leaving the scene of an accident. Police went responded to a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian shortly before 7 p.m. April 30. A probable cause statement says Lori Clippard told police she was struck by a gold Chevrolet passenger car while crossing Good Hope Street. She said the driver offered her $50 not to call police because he would go to jail if she did. The driver fled. Despite having sustained a broken right wrist and a broken right leg in the accident, Clippard photographed the vehicle. Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of South Hanover Street on May 4 and identified Hill as a possible suspect. Clippard identified Hill from a police photo lineup. Hill had an existing felony warrant for parole violation. His bond was set at $6,000.