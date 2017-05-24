Southeast Missourian is accepting nominations for 15th annual Spirit of America Award

This summer will be the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. A $1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the nominating organization, or if nominated by an individual, the charity of the nominating party’s choice. The winner will be recognized in the July 3 Southeast Missourian and at Cape Girardeau’s Great American Fourth of July Celebration. Assistant Publisher Lucas Presson tells KZIM KSIM how to nominate

Residents in Union, Pulaski and Alexander county Illinois also are invited to submit nominations. The deadline for nominations is June 13.