A Kennett man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbing a convenience store

37-year old Antonio Marquette Brown of Kennett was sentenced to 240 months on one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery and one felony count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence. On July 1, 2015 two men wearing face masks entered Curt’s Grocery Store in Kennett and fired shots at the store manager. The clerk was struck by four rounds. The thieves took a money bag from behind the counter, cash from the register, money from the clerk’s person, and two firearms from the store. The men also shot at the cashier and a customer in the parking lot. A witness provided a description of the getaway car. Kennett police saw the fleeing car and a high speed chase ensued. Two people in the car fired shots at police. The car crashed in Blytheville. Brown was captured a short distance from the crash. Brown admitted that he was the driver of the car. Another participant in the robbery, Julius Jones, was convicted following a two day trial on March 13 and 14, 2017. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kennett, Missouri Police Department, the Blytheville, Arkansas Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office and the Osceola, Arkansas Police Department.