Pharmacist and president of the Illinois pharmacy association Ben Calcaterra is warning parents of a dangerous trend known as pill parties skittle parties, pharm parties, or trail that is gaining popularity among teens across the country. He tells KZIM KSIM random pills make treatment more complex

Calcaterra also warns of a very popular party drink called “sizzurp,” made famous by rapper, Lil Wayne. The drink mixes codeine cough syrup, and soda or alcohol.