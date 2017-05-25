Humane Society may cap number of animals accepted from Cape if city doesn’t increase funding

Southeast Missourian

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri may limit the number of animals it accepts if the city of Cape Girardeau does not provide more funding. Humane Society board president Charlotte Craig says any such cap would apply to animals received from Cape Girardeau residents and the city’s animal-control officers. The Humane Society requests the city pay $82,500 in fiscal 2017, about $23,000 more than it currently is providing. The request is based on how many animals were received from Cape Girardeau in the previous year and the per-animal cost of caring for them. The Humane Society asks local governments pay 50 percent of the cost of caring for their animals. They picks up the remainder through fundraisers and donations. They are asking local governments to pay 60 percent of the shelter’s cost because of higher operating prices. Cape Girardeau city officials said there are no plans to boost their city’s funding for the animal shelter and have asked for a financial audit of the shelter as spelled out in last year’s agreement, including documentation of the support received from other local governments and the number of animals received from each jurisdiction.