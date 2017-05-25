Man with prior sex convictions charged with abuse of a child 10 years ago

Southeast Missourian

An Illinois man faces felony charges for sexually abusing a child when they lived together in Cape Girardeau about 10 years ago. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 40-year old Eric L. Johnson of East St. Louis, formerly of Cape Girardeau, with first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree attempted statutory sodomy. A probable-cause statement says the victim told police Johnson raped her while they were alone in the residence they shared in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street when she was “six or seven” years old. She says he tried to force her to engage in a sex act “a couple months prior to that. She alleges Johnson shook and yelling at her when she resisted. The victim says the first incident happened in February 2007 and the second in March 2007. Johnson pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy in 2008 as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The Illinois sex-offender registry says the crime to which Johnson pleaded guilty occurred when he was 21 and his victim was 4.