Last week, workers in Marion found about 200 to 250 gallons of oil in West End Creek near the city’s sewer plant. Mayor Robert Butler tells KZIM KSIM that they had to act quickly.

He said that the total estimated cost for cleanup is $30.000 commissioner Angelo Hightower says the oil dump was an accident. He also said that they didn’t get any reports of bodily harm but hopes people will be more careful in the future.