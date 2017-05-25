Miner Woman Killed in a One Car Accident.

The Standard Democrat reports that an accident Wednesday afternoon in Stoddard County claimed the life of 51 year old Jennifer Wamble of Miner. The Missouri Highway Patrol said that she was traveling on Route U, three miles west of Bernie, Mo., at about 1:10 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and then went off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Stoddard County Deputy Coroner Aaron Mathis at 1:55 p.m. This is the 21st fatality for Troop E in 2017.