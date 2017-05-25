Puxico Man Pleads Guilty to illegally possessing a Firearm

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 51 year old Dennis Trout of Puxico, pled guilty to one felony count of being a Previously Convicted Felon in Possession of a firearm. He appeared before U.S. District court Stephen Limbaugh. At his plea, he admitted to possessing a shotgun that was sold to a confidential informant for the Missouri State Highway Patrol on May 25th 2016. He faces a maximum punishment of 10 years’ incarceration and a 250,000 fine. His sentencing has been set for August 22nd 2017.