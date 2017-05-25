Senate Approves McCaskill’s Bipartisan Agro-Terrorism Bill

On May 24th the U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan bill led by Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas to protect Missouri’s agriculture industry by addressing the threat of agro-terrorism and mitigating the risks to food put on tables across the country. McCaskill’s bipartisan legislation will require the Department of Homeland Security to prepare for and prevent events that could devastate agriculture and food production systems. Communications Director Drew Pusateri tells KZIM KSIM that having a game plan is critical.

The “Securing Our Agriculture and Food” Act orders the Department of Homeland Security have policies to protect livestock, limit the spread of contagious diseases, and keep food from being contaminated if terrorist attacks and/or natural disasters occur.