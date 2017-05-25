Shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of N Main in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 23 at 2:22 p.m. A police spokesman says they obtained a vehicle description and found one matching it on Big Bend Road. Officers stopped the car without incident and Kaleb G. Lester-Goza was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. No firearm was located. Lester-Goza is being held with a cash only bond of $20,000.