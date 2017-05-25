Thursday, May 25th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Mary Frances Harmon, a 30-year-old baby sitter, who was arrested after the 9-year-old boy in her care took his younger sister for joyride and crashed her car.

The boy got a hold of their babysitter’s car keys and took his 6-year-old sister for a ride around the mobile home park.

The boy managed to drive for some time, and he even waved to a neighbor, before hitting a tree.

When officers arrived they found hydrocodone pills in the car.

Harmon told police the children must have placed the drugs in the car.

However, after she was arrested for failing to watch the kids, police found a baggie with a hydrocodone pill inside Harmon’s bra.

Harmon was charged with two counts of child neglect and two counts of possession of drugs.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jovan Chamberlain, 25, who was arrested for firing a gun in the air after celebrating his son’s birthday at a St. Louis area Chuck E. Cheese.

Witnesses say Chamberlain got into an argument with a guest at his son’s birthday party.

He left the restaurant, but not before he fired several shots into the air as he sped away from the scene.

Fairview Heights, Illinois Police arrested Chamberlain a short distance from the restaurant.

They recovered the gun along with some marijuana.

Chamberlain was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a drug possession charge.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Diane Thompson, 45, who was arrested on assault charges after she slapped two store employees for taking too long to ring up her purchase.

The dress store manager was trying to verify funds with the credit card company when Thompson became upset about the delay and slapped him.

When a co-worker tried to intervene, police say Thompson slapped her, too.

Police charged Thompson with two counts of battery.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A driver in Florida, who was cited for driving with the hood of their car up in the air.

Police said the driver told them his hood wouldn’t close after a recent crash, so he had been driving around by looking through the small gap at the top of the hood.

Officers helped the man secure his hood and he was issued a citation for driving with an obstructed view.