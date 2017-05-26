Cape Girardeau man Takes Police on a Ride.

A Cape Girardeau man Faces Several Charges. On May 25th the Jackson Police Department received a call of an assault in progress. Prior to the office’s arrival the suspect 19 year old Hunter Stephens, fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle that he was operating after receiving a call that he had been involved in a leave the scene accident. They activated their emergency lights and sirens but Stephens refused to stop until he drove through a yard on W Deerwood. He was arrested when he exited the vehicle attempting to enter the back door of a residence. He was charged with resisting a lawful stop and DWI. His bond was set at 10,000 cash or surety with special conditions.