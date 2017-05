The Cape Girardeau Police Department are enlisting you to help them find a stolen mower and tools. A facebook post by Chief Wes Blair says a Scag Tiger Cat zero turn mower and numerous tools were taken during a burglary. Including Craftsman tool cabinets and welders. If you have information call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313, or text “CAPEPD” to 847411