Friday, May 26th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Cody Xiong, who offered up way too much information to police, which led to his arrest.

When narcotics officers in North Carolina knocked on a Xiong’s door the other day, he immediately blurted out, “I guess you’re here about the opium?”

It turned out that wasn’t why they were there, but the officers arrested him after they found a huge field of poppy plants in his backyard worth about a half BILLION dollars.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Chandler Ridge Carlyle, 18, who was arrested for stealing a phone after he was dumb enough to answer a FaceTime call on the phone.

The caller on the other end happened to be a quick-thinking police detective, who snapped a photo of Carlyle as he answered the FaceTime request.

The detective then showed the photo of Carlyle to the owner of the phone, who confirmed that’s who he had loaned the phone to, but never got it back.

Police tracked down Carlyle and arrested him on grand theft charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Gary L. Meadows, 53, who was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly and asking for a cop to harass him so he could then sue the police department and get cash.

Meadows was arrested after dialing 911 six times asking for an officer to come, so he could sue the police department on harassment charges.

Officers did respond and took Meadows into custody for abusing the 911 system.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, which accidentally sent out a warning of a Nuclear power plant about to blow.

The message that was sent out said “a civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning for Cumberland and Salem counties.”

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management apologized for the accidental alert and said the nuclear power plant warning was sent out by mistake.