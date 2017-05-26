Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in child molestation case

Southeast Missourian

A Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson to one count of child molestation in the first degree. Judge Michael Gardner sentenced 40-year old Donnie Richard Nance Jr. to 10 years in prison. Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Julia Koster says as part of the plea agreement, a second count of child molestation was dismissed. Charges were filed in November 2015. Nance pleaded guilty to molesting the 4-year-old daughter of a Cape Girardeau woman with whom he was living and forcing the girl to perform oral sex. The incident occurred in a bathroom of the Cape Girardeau home between July 27, 2013, and July 27, 2014. As for the dismissed count, Nance was accused of molesting the girl’s brother in 2013 or 2014 in the same home when the boy was about 5 or 6 years old.