Memorial ceremony honors area fallen police officers

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Police Department assistant chief Jack Wimp welcomed hundreds of you to the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together memorial ceremony Thursday. The SALT memorial paid tribute to 49 officers from Southeast Missouri who have died in the line of duty since 1875. The ceremony included the schoolchildren winners of an essay contest on the topic “Police — Our Heroes” reading their compositions. The Keynote speaker was Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson. The ceremony included the presentation of flowers for each of the 49 officers. One of the flowers was presented by Edna Cross of Jackson, whose nephew Sgt. Carl D. Graham of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was shot and killed in 2005. Wimp closed the ceremony with troubling statistics, indicating an increase in violent deaths among law-enforcement officers in 2016, which Wimp called a “significant spike.”