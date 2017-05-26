Police: Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau woman faces drug trafficking charges after officers stopped her for littering and found she was delivering a large amount of methamphetamine Wednesday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 30-year old Lauren M. Story with second-degree drug trafficking. A probable-cause statement says police stopped a vehicle going east in the 3200 block of Missouri Route K after a passenger threw a clear wrapper out of the vehicle. Story, who was riding in the back of the car, told police it was a popsicle wrapper. Police learned Story had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance and arrested her. Story was trying to conceal “a large baseball size bulge in the front of her pants. A female officer found just over a half-pound of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The admitted they were going to deliver the meth to a location in Cape Girardeau.