Rabies confirmed in Cape County after person bitten by bat

A bat, which recently bit an individual in a wooded area of Cape Girardeau County a few weeks ago, has tested positive for rabies. Director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Jane Wernsman says the victim underwent post-exposure treatment and has experienced no health issues. This was the first confirmed rabies case this year in Cape Girardeau County. Animal rabies occurs year-round in Missouri, with the highest number of incidents occurring in late spring, summer or early fall when animals are most active. Anyone who has been bitten by an animal, particularly a stray dog or cat or wild animal, should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes. If possible, confine or capture the animal so they can be quarantined or tested. In this case the bat was killed. Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies brought the bat to the health center, which sent it to the state health-department laboratory in Jefferson City to be tested.