Shots Fired at a House

Deputies are looking for 3 people involved in a shooting at a house. May 18 the Massac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on West 5th St. in Brookport. Deputies found Shell casings and a vehicle and a mobile home with several bullet holes. were found near the residence. They also obtained video, it shows 3 subjects approach the residence. It is believed that two of the subjects were caring automatic rifles. In the video you can see the individuals firing at the residence as they run away. Deputies have developed possible suspects. The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information about the incident to please call the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at (618)524-2912 or at our TIPS massacsheriffsdept.com. The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Brookport Police Department and the Illinois State Police.