State Budget Cuts on Tailor Institute.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Tailor Institutes funding was cut by the state, but it will not close. Leaders are working earnestly on finding a new financial path after its entire state funding was scratched in a recent state budgetary move. Director Carrie Tracy said the organization will continue to operate thanks to a contingency plan, using a discretionary fund and money raised from donors most recently the Swine & Dine event held April 29, which netted $34,000, would involve transitioning participants to another outreach organization, and while that likely will not be necessary anytime soon, “we have to be realistic.