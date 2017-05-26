THE 38TH HOUSE CONSTRUCTED BY THE BUILDING TRADES PROGRAM OF THE POPLAR BLUFF TECHNICAL CAREER CENTER IS JUST ABOUT FINISHED

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1694 square foot house includes a 2-car garage – and it could go out for bid next month. Jody Cochran is the program instructor who is in charge of this valuable project. He says this could lead to a good career for some of his students…All that’s left is a few touchups… It took 2 years to finish the product. Some of the more specialized work was outsourced. Cochran has been named TCC Teacher of the Year, both last year and this year.