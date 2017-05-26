Watts sentenced to life in prison for fatal attempted bank robbery in Cairo

Southeast Missourian

A man who stabbed three bank employees, leaving two of them dead in an attempted bank robbery in Cairo was sentenced Thursday in federal court to life in prison without the possibility of parole. U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert sentenced 32-year old James Nathaniel Watts in federal court in Benton, Illinois. Watts pleaded guilty in March to attempted armed bank robbery that resulted in death and illegal possession of a firearm. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. Watts was sentenced to life in prison on the most serious charge and another 10 years on the firearms charge. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 as well as a special assessment of $200. Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Nita Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky, died as a result of the attempted robbery, which occurred May 15, 2014, near closing time at the First National Bank in Cairo.