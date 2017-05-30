City of Sikeston takes over operation of Humane Society shelter

Standard Democrat

The Sikeston Area Humane Society has turned over the operation of its animal shelter to the city of Sikeston on Friday after the shelter losing its license last month. Director of Sikeston Public Works Jay Lancaster says Sikeston veterinarian Stephen Williams has already been to facility to examine the animals. The city has applied for the necessary license to operate a shelter. On Thursday, the shelter still had 10 cats, 16 dogs and eight puppies. Employees are cleaning the premises. City officials decided to terminate the contract after the shelter failed three consecutive inspections by the Department of Agriculture and officials failed to pay the resulting fines. It also was cited for failure to report the disposition of animals to the state. The shelter’s license was revoked April 20. Lancaster said he expects the shelter to open in a week or so.