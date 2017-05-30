New Effective Tool for Fire Fighting…

Firefighters in Jackson are excited about their new firefighting tool. Assistant fire Chief Randy Davis tells KZIM KSIM that the new firetruck is safer and better at responding to emergencies than the old trucks.

The truck won’t be on any calls for the next couple of weeks because it has to be properly inducted into the station. Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Greif said there is a dedication ceremony on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Station One and you are invited. Greif says, the fire department will let you wash the truck for the first time and will give out souvenir towels to dry the truck with.