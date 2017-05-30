NOW THIS IS A WAY TO START A SCHOOL YEAR – THE SUN WILL BRIEFLY DISAPPEAR ON THE SAME DAY SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS RETURN FOR THE FALL SEMESTER
It’s being called the sight of a lifetime, the Great American Solar Eclipse August 21st – and SEMO is getting ready… Debbie Below is vice president for enrollment management and student success at the university says You’ve never seen anything like this before. Special events will be held on campus throughout the day and classes on that first day of the semester will be called off from noon to 2 p.m. Hear the story on KZIM KSIM