Police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man after a shooting in Kennett…

The Kennett Police Department says via email that they searching for 29-year-old Braylon Johnson who is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police says Johnson is suspected of shooting one person on Monday, May 29 just before 10 am in the 500 block of south Jackson Street. Johnson fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at this time. Johnson is described as being 140 pounds, about 5-feet 6-inches tall, has a tattoo on his neck and a skull tattoo on his right arm. He also goes by the name “Toto.” The victim’s name has not been released but was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.