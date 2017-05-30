Tuesday, May 30th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Nguyen Ngoc Diep, 44, who was arrested for murder after he stabbed wedding guests for mocking his karaoke performance at the reception in southern Vietnam.

Diep went on a stabbing spree after being booed off stage during a karaoke performance during a wedding reception.

Le Hong An, 35, tried to stop Diep, but was stabbed several times and died in the hospital.

The man who playfully snatched the microphone from Diep remains in the hospital and Diep has been arrested.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Milan Ethridge and Brittany Randolph-Johnson, who were arrested and fired by a school district in Georgia after they fought in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School.

The teacher and paraprofessional were caught brawling on video in the classroom.

It’s believed the two were arguing about a male teacher.

The argument and fight went on for about three to five minutes.

Finally, another adult broke up the fight.

Police arrived and both were arrested.

The DeKalb County School District spokesperson said, “The two school employees caught on video in the fight in the classroom last Friday will be terminated following the conclusion of the appropriate district processes.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Samantha Wilson, 30, who got mad and assaulted her ex with pork friend rice.

Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Brian Kusmer, 31, said he was waiting for Wilson to drop off the couple’s eight-year-old son (whose custody they share).

However, when he confronted her about keeping their child out of school, she got mad and threw his lunch all over him.

Wilson was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail.

She was ordered to have no contact with Kusmer and her rap sheet includes priors for criminal mischief, theft, negligence, and child abuse.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified man in Florida, who pulled the plug on a birthday party bounce house, causing it to deflate, injuring several kids.

Deborah Romero was celebrating her daughter’s second birthday when the bounce house collapsed.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the property and unplug the inflatable.

About a dozen kids were trapped under the falling plastic and had to be rescued.

Two children were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Romero said that this is not the first time her family had suffered from an incident like this.

She said during the holidays, the family’s cord to their Christmas lights outside was cut.

That led them to install the security cameras, which caught the neighbor.

Police haven’t made any arrests yet, but they have video footage with a clear picture of the neighbor pulling the plug.

A YouTube video was created calling the man a “bad neighbor” and a “piece of trash.”