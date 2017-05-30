Two men face charges in Cape prostitution sting

Southeast Missourian

Two men face charges after trying to hire prostitutes that turned out to be undercover officers. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 36-year old Justin G. Lemay, of Odell, Illinois, with patronizing prostitution, a class B misdemeanor. 49-year old Robert L. Crow was charged with three counts of delivering a controlled substance, all felonies. A probable cause statement says Crow was arrested March 14 when he propositioned an undercover officer after having responded to an advertisement to trade sex for drugs. On March 23, Lemay responded to a prostitution ad, offering undercover officers $200 for sex. Lemay brought $300 and condoms to a hotel in Cape Girardeau where he was arrested. Lemay’s bond was set at $2,500. Crow’s bond was set at $20,000 with the condition he enroll in a random drug-screening program.