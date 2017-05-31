A Trailer full of American Flags was Stolen over the Holiday Weekend

At 2:08 p.m. on May 28th officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a theft report of a 6-by-12-foot enclosed trailer belonging to the Sikeston Kiwanis Club. Upon arrival they made contact with Kiwanis Club members who said the trailer was left out to put out American flags for Memorial Day observance. The trailer was stolen sometime between May 27th and the 28th. It’s believed to have been stolen overnight. The lock on the trailer storing about 100 American flags valued at $50 each was cut. The flags were recovered over the weekend, when a Mississippi County farmer, John Hutchison, and his son Clint were checking their fields when they saw the flags dumped in a brush. For further information visit the Standard Democrat.