AMBER ALERT issued for 13-year-old Salem girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Salem girl. The Dent County Sheriff’s Office says Trinity Lewis was abducted around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 from County Road 6090 in Salem. She has blond hair, blue eyes, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and she weighs about 130 pounds. She was wearing shorts, a shirt and was carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon two-toned, extended cab truck. Trinity was believed to be taken by a 50-year-old man with a black beard and another man approximately 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.