The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 421 Lindy Boulevard, Winchester, at 5:00 P.M. on May 27. Corporal Justin Wheetley a description to KZIM KSIM.

If you have any information related to the endangered missing person dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department, Det. Tom Taylor, at 636-529-8210.