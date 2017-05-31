Man accused of shooting at buildings, vehicles

Southeast Missourian

A Millersville man faces drug and weapons charges after shooting several structures Saturday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 18-year old Corey D. Harrison, with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of property damage and possession of a controlled substance. Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies went to the 100 block of Pecan Valley Lane in Oak Ridge about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired. A probable-cause statement says Harrison was standing in the driveway and told officers he had heard a door slamming, thought someone was trying to break into the home and began shooting through the front door. Police found marijuana on Harrison’s person, a 9 mm handgun on the living-room table, and an empty open box of ammunition and roughly 40 spent shell casings on the living-room carpet. A neighbor showed police holes in the walls of their residence where Harrison’s bullets struck. There also were a bullet hole in the neighbor’s truck and several holes in a nearby volunteer fire-department building. No one was injured by the bullets. Harrison’s bond was set at $25,000 cash.