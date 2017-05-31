Scott City considers not having a city administrator

Southeast Missourian

Scott City officials are contemplating the future of the city administrator’s position after Ron Eskew’s resignation left the post open in March. City clerk Logan Eddleman says they had an interim administrator for 90 days and now need to decide if they need one at all. The interim city administrator, Diann Ulmer, was hired April 3, giving the city until early July to decide the ultimate arrangement. Eskew’s resignation –which he said was “forced” by Mayor Ron Cummins — came after an investigation into improper use of city credit cards by then-clerk Cindy Uhrhan, who was subsequently fired in February and replaced by Eddleman. The deadline for forming a budget is July 1. Eddleman said having a part-time city administrator has not affected city operations, and city officials may redefine the position as part-time.