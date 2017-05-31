Sikeston’s String of Burglaries over the Weekend.

Multiple burglaries were reported over the weekend in Sikeston. Reports say that at 8 p.m. on May 26 officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 700 block of Davis Boulevard in reference to a burglary. The resident said she returned home from work and her 45-inch, flat-screen TV valued at $450 was gone and the window on the east side of her residence was broken. A PlayStation 3 valued at $150 was reported stolen at 5:22 a.m. on May 27 in the 500 block of Matthews. The victim said someone came through her window to take it. At 8:22 a.m. on May 27 DPS officers responded to Ferrell Insurance, 511 Tanner St., in reference to a burglary. The door and frame was damaged, $10 in change and a $5-plastic cash tray was taken. Access was apparently gained after breaking into a side door. For more details visit the Standard Democrat.