Wednesday, May 31st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

British Airways boss Alex Cruz, who has been blamed for the IT meltdown that saw at least 1,000 flights disrupted, all because he outsourced skilled IT jobs to India.

Union bosses pointed fingers saying the chaos would have been averted if hundreds of skilled IT jobs were not outsourced to India.

Flights were canceled at Heathrow and Gatwick airports because of the meltdown.

Experts have said the airline could now be liable for £150 million ($192 million USD) compensation, the largest ever payment.

Since Cruz took over the airline a year ago, customer satisfaction has taken a sharp slump.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Tori Lee Castillo, 39, who was arrested for child abuse after she locked her two kids in the truck, while she shopped at Walmart.

Riverdale, Utah police say witnesses heard the children, ages five and two, making noises and saw the car shaking.

One good Samaritan got the older child to pull the emergency latch, which allowed the kids to get out.

Someone called 911 and police arrested Castillo when she returned to the car.

The kids were placed in protective custody and mom was carted off to jail.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A car thief in Britain, who was apprehended after a police officer started barking like a dog.

Police officer Steve Hutton convinced the suspect to stop in his tracks after pretending he had a trained canine with him.

The thief fled a vehicle and Hutton chased after him.

Unable to keep up, Hutton told the thief he had a police dog with him and told the suspect to stop.

Then he let out a few fake barks and sure enough, the suspect stopped in his tracks.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking a vehicle without consent.

No word on if his three companions were arrested.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Spencer White, whose DeLorean hit 88 mph and didn’t go “Back to the Future,” but he did get a ticket instead.

White had wanted a DeLorean for 10 years and after he bought it, he wanted to see what would happen if he did drive it at 88 miles per hour.

The answer, you’ll get pulled over by a cop.

When the officer asked how fast he thought he was going, White smiled and said 88 mph.

Both White and the officer busted up laughing.

Despite the similarity to the movie, the CHP officer did issue White the ticket.

But before the law enforcement official left, he asked him if he had a flux capacitor in his car?

He didn’t.

Since then, White has installed a look-alike flux capacitor inside his DeLorean.

BTW, the ticket was a big hit on social media.