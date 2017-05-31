Woman arrested after meth found hidden in pants

A Cape Girardeau woman faces drug trafficking charges. A probable-cause statement said officers stopped a vehicle going east in the 3200 block of Missouri Route K after a passenger threw a clear wrapper out of the vehicle. The back seat passenger 30 year old Lauren Story, told police she threw the trash, which the driver said was a popsicle wrapper. Officers learned she had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance. During the arrest process she kept bending over trying to conceal “a large baseball size bulge in the front of her pants saying that she didn’t know what it was and it didn’t belong to her. A female officer removed a McDonald’s bag containing just over a half-pound methamphetamine. The Driver said they were delivering it. Story was charged with 2nd degree drug trafficking has a bond of $100,000. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.