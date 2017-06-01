Graves County Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputies

A Graves County, Kentucky man is facing attempted murder charges Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports on May 30, at about 8:25 PM. Deputies tried to serve a burglary 2nd degree arrest warrant on 42 year old John Hoback of Mayfield. But he yelled at deputies through the front door to get off his property. When they entered the residence Hoback grabbed his wife and ran into a bathroom. As deputies chased him into the bathroom he pointed a loaded handgun at them. They were able to quickly disarm and arrest him. He was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for his minor injuries then to Graves County Jail. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and fleeing/evading police on foot.