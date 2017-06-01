Sikeston Department of Public Safety-Fire Division Awarded Federal Grant.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety received information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant request. This grant award invests $63,500 in federal funds back into the Sikeston area. Lieutenant Austin Henley tells KZIM KSIM what they will do with the grant.

This grant’s purpose is to help fire departments “enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire-related hazards by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments.