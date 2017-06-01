The Closing of the 24 hour Emergency Veterinary Clinic

Due to a shortage of Veterinary help, the only 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic in the Cape Girardeau area, the Animal Emergency Center in Scott City has closed. The owner Steve Williams said that for several years, the clinic was doing well, but in the last two years, it struggled to staff shifts every weeknight and all weekend long. In November, it discontinued weeknight operations, staying open only weekends and holidays. Over Memorial Day weekend, the other veterinarian who worked at the clinic gave notice. The nearest emergency center to Cape Girardeau is Lakeside Veterinary Hospital in Carbondale, IL. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.