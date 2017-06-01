Thursday, June 1st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Two South Carolina men, who were arrested for harassment of an alligator after they SnapChatted photos of themselves pouring beer into the reptile’s mouth.

According to a representative from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the animal was being mishandled.

The men poured beer into the animal’s mouth and also blew smoke into its face.

The animal was then released back into the wild.

The pair now face a misdemeanor charge of harassing wildlife, which carries a maximum fine of $300.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mark Steven Jones, 35, and Robert Earl Wilridge, 28, who were arrested for catching too many fish, all because they mooned someone.

The pair had been fishing on a lake in Tennessee, but wandered onto someone’s property.

The owner got mad and told them to leave, so the pair mooned him.

The property owner took offense and called police.

When police arrived they learned the pair had caught 40 bass, which is way over the limit.

The pair were arrested, but may have never been caught if they hadn’t mooned the man.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jude Akachukwu, a 19-year-old student at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida, who was arrested after he held his math professor hostage in hopes of retaking a missed test.

Akachukwu went to meet with his professor and asked her if he could take a make-up test.

When she said no, he grabbed her and blocked her from leaving her office until she’d agree to give him another test.

When she said she was calling police, he let her go and started crying.

She escaped and went to her classroom to start teaching another class.

Akachukwu followed her and kept disrupting the class.

Police arrived and arrested the student for false imprisonment and battery.

The possible reason he missed the original test could be he was recently jailed on six drug charges, including cocaine, marijuana, and prescription drug possession.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Shadrach Yasiah, 19, who will have to pay more than $10,0000 in damages, because he drove through a 24-foot long stretch of newly poured concrete, and got stuck.

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska say Yasiah drove onto the newly poured concrete between traffic control cones in a construction area.

City engineer Thomas Shafer says the driver is responsible for the repairs.

He says the contractor estimated it will cost $10,000, plus the cost of removing the car, scraping out the ruined slurry, then re-pouring more, and finishing it.