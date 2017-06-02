Friday, June 2nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A group of thieves in Washington state, who failed in their attempt to use a blowtorch to get at the money in an ATM and ended catching the money on fire.

It appears their plan was to cut through the wood encasing the ATM and then use a blowtorch to open the cash box.

However, their tools worked a little too well and they accidentally set the money on fire before they could get it out.

Police in Everett, Washington are looking for the suspects.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Johnathan Aponte Velez, 28, who spent his birthday behind bars after he was caught exposing himself to others.

Deputies charged Velez with lewd and lascivious exhibition after a woman identified him as the man who flashed her twice, once in a park and another time at her condominium pool.

Velez was arrested on May 27th, which also happens to be his birthday.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Roberto Sanchez Ramos, 25, an employee at a T-Mobile in Florida, who was busted after he sent an explicit video he found on a customer’s phone to himself.

The victim brought her phone in because of an issue.

Ramos apparently found something else in the process.

The victim noticed her email had been accessed and her sexually explicit video was sent to an e-mail account that cops allege is Sanchez Ramos’s.

He was arrested on a felony offenses against users of electronic devices charge.

Sanchez Ramos also faces a probation violation charge related to a prior T-Mobile-related felony conviction.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Anthony Welsh, 31, who was arrested for driving his motorcycle with a two-year baby on it.

Police got involved after someone posted a photo on Facebook of him riding his motorcycle with the unsecured baby on board.

Police managed to ID him and as an added bonus, learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested for the warrant and child endangerment charges are pending.