Major University Improvements

The Groundwork is underway for a new, $34 million upscale student-housing development for Southeast Misouri State University. The “resort-like” apartment complex will have 591 beds and sits a quarter-mile from the campus. The facility will include a salt water pool, disc golf, club room, state of the art fitness center, computer lab and study rooms with a co-working space. Each unit will be fully furnished with a kitchen, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and Wi-Fi. Units are rented by the bed; the development includes one, two and four-bedroom units. The project is expected to be complete before the fall 2018 school year.