Missouri Lotterie’s Search for the Jackpot winner

The Missouri Lottery is looking for a Lotto player who won the $2.9 million jackpot after purchasing the winning ticket at a Cape Girardeau convenience store on May 31. The winning ticket was sold at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 920 N. Kingshighway, the Lottery Executive Director Scheve Reardon, said the player holding the winning ticket should “sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at one of our lottery offices.” Missouri Lottery offices are in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.