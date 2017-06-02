Missouri officials awaiting decision of disaster declaration

Missouri officials say more than 1,200 primary homes were badly damaged or destroyed in the spring flood, and total damage reached nearly $90 million. State Emergency Management Agency Recovery Division manager Ron Broxton said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday that home damage in 37 counties cost $28 million. Public facilities in 46 counties suffered damage estimated at $58 million. The state expects a determination soon on a request for a federal disaster declaration. Torrential rains in late April and early May led to historic flood levels in some places. Missouri Director of Public Safety Drew Juden says record flood levels were reached at locations on 12 rivers.