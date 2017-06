The River Radio Blood Drive is on Friday, June 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m.

You can donate at two locations:

– JC Penny Wing of the West Park Mall in Cape

– Community Room at the Sikeston Outlet Stores

Visit redcrossblood.org and enter “River Radio” to schedule an appointment OR call 1-800-RED-CROSS

All presenting donors will receive a St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last!